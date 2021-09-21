Funeral service will be held Sat. September 25, 2021 at 2pm., visitation from 1pm., until 2pm., at First Baptist Kiln. in Kiln MS., for Patricia "Pete" Lewis age 70 of Kiln, MS. She was a native of Kiln, MS. A member of First Baptist Kiln, she was a faithful church member.
Survivors; included husband; Melton Lewis Sr., Kiln, MS., 2 daughters; Tracy Oliver, of Kiln, MS., Twanna Washington of Ocean Spring, MS., 3 sons; Melton Lewis, Delano Lewis and Willie Bowens all of Kiln, MS., 2 sisters; Shirley Tillman and Evelyn Curry of Bay St. Louis, MS., 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; R.T. and Marion James, 1 son; Ronald James, 1 grandchildren; D"Ante Washington. Burial in the First Baptist Kiln Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Mask Required
