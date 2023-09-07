On Monday, September 4, 2023, Patricia "Pattie" Rome Stennett lost her battle with muscular dystrophy and joined her beloved Lord.
In life, Pattie was a Girl Scout, a Girl Scout Leader, Cookie Mom and Summer Camp Leader. She had the honor of serving as a Room Mother, PTO representative on St. Mark Elementary School Board, Secretary of the Hancock County Board of Education, and served two terms on the MS State Board of Education.
Her greatest achievements have been through her service to St. Matthew the Apostle Church. She served in the choir, parish council, VBS leader, CCD teacher for different grade levels and as the parish religious coordinator. She was honored with the Lumen Christi Award by her good friend, Rev. Noel Fannon.
She was the daughter of Wilfred A. Rome, Jr., and the late Catherine Hecht Rome. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leona and Wilfred A. Rome, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Elmira and Frank Hecht; sister, Peggy Rome Noto Domingo; and godfather, Roland Rome, Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Glenn Dale Stennett Sr.; her only daughter, Amie Sins (Dennis); four sons, Glenn Dale, Jr. (Rebekah), Jesse Joseph, Sr. (Jaymie), Travis Aubert, and Clint James; grandchildren: Catherine and Caroline Sins, Susanna, Jesse Joseph, Jr., Glenn Dale III (her peanut), Lucia, David, Bealie Stennett and her precious fur baby, Scooter; Auntie Mac and numerous loving cousins.
In order to celebrate her favorite holiday she has requested that those in attendance of her services wear purple, green, and gold, or any Saints gear. There will be a second line procession following the service to the cemetery.
Visitation will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in Perkinston, MS on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Matthews Catholic Cemetery in Perkinston, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia R. Stennett.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.