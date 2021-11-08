Patricia "Patsy" H. McLain, 65, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at her home.
Patsy was born in Columbia, TN on December 14, 1955. She has lived in Bay St. Louis for the past 31 years.
She was a nursery nurse serving her community with unselfish devotion in many coastal hospitals.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Argiene A. Gladys Hughes and step-mother Willie May Hughes; maternal grandparents, Jesse and Nora Hartsfield; paternal grandparents, John and Veatrice Hughes.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bobby" C. McLain, Sr.; sons, James Michael Boswell, Johnathan Boswell (Kate), Robert "Robbie" C. McLain, Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth "Biz" Harper; step-brother, Terry Luttrell (Cathy); twelve grandchildren, Nathan, Carley Bear, Silas, Noah, Maymay, Lily, Triston, Cameron, KK, Aurora, Karma, and William and countless friends and family.
Funeral Services were held at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
