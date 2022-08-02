Patricia Jeanne Odille Nations Bieller Jarrell, 65, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Patricia was born in Poitiers, France. She was a member of Refuge Baptist Church.
She was a Volunteer for the East Hancock Fire Department from 1985-2005. She enjoyed fishing and collecting Coca Cola Memorabilia.
Patricia was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Therese Nations and father, Graddy Ray Nations.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Jarrell, Jr.; five children, Michael McDowell, Ruben Bieller, Tina Thornton, Floyd Jarrell III and Lloyd Jarrell; fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 4:30 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family and friends of Patricia Jeanne Odille Nations Bieller Jarrell.
