Patricia Gex Dickinson, also known as “Dickens” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
She was a life-long resident of Bay St. Louis, MS and member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis and the University of Alabama. She met the love of her life while working as a speech therapist in Albany, Georgia. She lived up to the adage “never met a stranger”, as she was always engaging and comforting to anyone she met. Some of her fondest times were spent with a group of ladies (Myrt, Julia Ann, Shirley and Bobbye) affectionately known as the “Magnolias”. They would have parties and get togethers that would produce harmless southern mischief and entertainment for all. She was also known for her frugal and persistent shopping and her conversation skills had no equal.
She is survived by children, Bayne Dickinson and wife Beverly, Tricia Gibbens, Joan Newcomb and husband James, and Ann Amonda Smith; Grandchildren, Brandon Ulmer and wife Rachel, Jonathan Hewitt and wife Alanna, Morgan Gibbens, Katie Newcomb, William Dickinson, Nathan Hewitt and wife Tara, Patrick Newcomb and wife Catherine, Laura Dickinson, and Emily Newcomb; Great-grandchildren, Rosalyn, Grace and Margaret Ulmer, and Molly and Caroline Hewitt; and Sisters-in-law, Nancy Gex and Marjoe Gex.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles B. Dickinson; her father, Lucien M. Gex, Sr.; her mother, Geraldine Calhoun Gex; her brothers, Lucien M. Gex, Jr., and Gerald Calhoun Gex; and her son-in-law, John E. Smith.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Park Provence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society or Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. Visitation will be one-hour prior, from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family and the guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
