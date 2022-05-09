Patricia Ann Smith Scianna, 83, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Patricia held numerous positions, she was a Cosmetologist, owner of Lusich's Dept. Store, Interior Decorator, Real Estate Agent and an Agent for Oil and Mineral Rights. She loved gardening and she enjoyed having fun at Hollywood Casino. Patricia was a wonderful and loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry J. Smith, Sr.; second husband, Charlie Scianna; parents, Rufus and Maggie Lusich; brother, Donald J. Lusich and step-son, Peter James Scianna.
She is survived by her three children, Larry J. Smith, Jr., Patrice Crawford (Charles), and Alesia Fouasnon (Marc); step-children, Paul D. Scianna (Paige), Marry Ann Scianna Benvenutti (Mike), Sanita Scianna Luttrell (Joey), Linda Scianna Van Hoose and Julie Scianna Timberlake (Harvey); grandchildren, Charles Crawford, Jr., Courtney Crawford Fallon (James), Stephen G. Fouasnon, Jaqueline Fouasnon, and Elise Fouasnon Goodsell (Brian); numerous great-grandchildren and sister, Donna Lusich.
Visitation was held Monday, May 9, 2022 at St. Clare Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon followed by burial at Bayou LaCroix in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family and friends of Patricia Ann Smith Scianna.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.