Patricia Ann Noonan Warman, 77, of Waveland, MS passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Waveland, MS. Patricia was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland. She was a past queen for the Krewe of Nereids Parade in Waveland and she was a member of the Pass Christian Golf Club. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Warman and parents, Richard and Gladys Schubert Noonan. She is survived by her two sons, Samuel Warman (Beffie) of Madison, MS and David Warman (Jenea) of Waveland, MS; two brothers, Richard Noonan (Shirley) of Bremerton, WA and Alan Noonan (Lana) of Waveland, MS; two sisters, Marilyn Smith of Waveland, MS and Barbara Livers (Peter) of The Villages, FL; four grandchildren, David Warman, Jr., Madison Warman, Drake Warman and Hillary Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Waveland, Cemetery in Waveland, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
