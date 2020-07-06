Pascal “Sonny” David Bailey, Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Heaven’s Harbor in Biloxi. Funeral services for Pascal were held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery to follow.
Pascal was of the Baptist faith who had served his Country by enlisting in the U.S Army. He was the owner of Bailey Electric for over thirty years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Pearl Bailey; his parents, Pat and Lula Bailey, Sr.; and eleven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by two sons, Craig (Lisa) Bailey of Madison, Thomas (Lisa) Bailey of Hattiesburg; a daughter, Lishia Berthold of Bay St. Louis; a sister, Opal (George) Meyers of Hattiesburg; seven grandchildren, Deidra Berthold, Courtney Berthold, Matt (Anna) Bailey, Blake (Syklinn) Bailey to the grandchildren Connor Bailey, Ava Bailey, Hudson Bailey; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Pascal will be 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements
visitation on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with intermnet in Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery to follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.