Pamela Mary Swafford Mabry Williams

Our Mother entered this world on May 21, 1944 and sadly, left with us by her side, on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at the young age of 77. She was born in Madison, WI to Kenneth and Bethe Swafford but shortly after, Kenneth was killed in WW2. Beth remarried and she was raised by a spectacular father, Juett Mabry. She is survived by her two sisters, Melinda (Lyn) Mabry and Juliet Reising. These three sisters loved each other so much and enjoyed every moment of their time together.
On June 11, 1966 she married our father, the love of her life, Buford “Bill” Williams. For twenty-seven years they enjoyed a spectacular life. On Dec. 29, 1993, at the age of 52, he left this earth.
My sister, Katherine Ray and I (Beau Williams) are her only two children, but trust me, we were enough for her to handle. (see teenage years). She has three wonderful grandchildren who love and miss her, Aaron Yates (23), Nathan Yates (17) and Madison Williams (7). Together, our entire family, will honor her memory and carry on traditions Mimi loved most, especially spending time together at the holidays.
Mom excelled in life, graduating with a Masters in Education. She spent her career teaching special education, retiring in 2004. She founded the travel club “Sandy Bares” (which we hear is still going strong). Mom lived several places along the MS Gulf Coast before settling in Diamondhead. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, quilting, and her latest passion(obsession), Mahjong.
Mom had a spirit and personality that won over everyone she met. Her sense of humor was amazing and her smile was infectious. She had an incredible love for animals, including her current crew of pets, Asher (woof), Lacey (meow), Double Trouble (meow), and Stormy Weather (meow).
We will host a Celebration of Life, fittingly on her birthday, May 21, 2022, at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club. Please join us, beginning at 11am, in your bright spring colors (no black), to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Hancock County Animal Shelter in Kiln, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pamela Mary Swafford Mabry Williams
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.