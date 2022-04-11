Pamela Mary Swafford Mabry Williams

Our Mother entered this world on May 21, 1944 and sadly, left with us by her side, on  Wednesday April 6, 2022 at the young age of 77. She was born in Madison, WI to Kenneth and  Bethe Swafford but shortly after, Kenneth was killed in WW2. Beth remarried and she was  raised by a spectacular father, Juett Mabry. She is survived by her two sisters, Melinda (Lyn)  Mabry and Juliet Reising. These three sisters loved each other so much and enjoyed every  moment of their time together. 

On June 11, 1966 she married our father, the love of her life, Buford “Bill” Williams. For  twenty-seven years they enjoyed a spectacular life. On Dec. 29, 1993, at the age of 52, he left  this earth.  

My sister, Katherine Ray and I (Beau Williams) are her only two children, but trust me, we were  enough for her to handle. (see teenage years). She has three wonderful grandchildren who  love and miss her, Aaron Yates (23), Nathan Yates (17) and Madison Williams (7). Together, our  entire family, will honor her memory and carry on traditions Mimi loved most, especially  spending time together at the holidays.  

Mom excelled in life, graduating with a Masters in Education. She spent her career teaching  special education, retiring in 2004. She founded the travel club “Sandy Bares” (which we hear is  still going strong). Mom lived several places along the MS Gulf Coast before settling in  Diamondhead. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, quilting, and her latest  passion(obsession), Mahjong.  

Mom had a spirit and personality that won over everyone she met. Her sense of humor was  amazing and her smile was infectious. She had an incredible love for animals, including her  current crew of pets, Asher (woof), Lacey (meow), Double Trouble (meow), and Stormy  Weather (meow).  

We will host a Celebration of Life, fittingly on her birthday, May 21, 2022, at the Bay-Waveland  Yacht Club. Please join us, beginning at 11am, in your bright spring colors (no black), to  celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Hancock County Animal  Shelter in Kiln, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pamela Mary Swafford Mabry Williams

