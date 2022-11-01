Pamela Lewis Johnson, 71, of Waveland, MS passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
She was born on August 7, 1951 to Pat and Clara Lewis in Mobile, AL. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her “girls”, daughter, Megan, granddaughters, Abby and Grace and her lifelong friend Debra. Pam was one of a kind and loved by all that knew her. She was of the Catholic faith. Her family wishes to thank the Memorial Hospital Oncology team for their wonderful care and compassion as well as the host of healthcare workers who took care of her during her illness.
Her parents, Edly “Pat” Lewis and Clara Lewis whom she cared for as they aged, preceded Pam in death.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Megan and Kent Conn, granddaughters, Abigayle and Grace Conn and her lifelong friend, Debra Chavis as well as her extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Vincent de Paul: 238 South Beach Blvd Waveland, MS 39576.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Clare Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Mass to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Interment to be held at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Pamela Lewis Johnson.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.