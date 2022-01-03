Pamela Arleane Geisel, 68, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Picayune, MS.
Pamela was born in New Orleans, LA on May 25, 1953. She resided in Bay St. Louis for the past 45 years.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great maw maw who enjoyed cooking, crafting, camping, decorating cakes for her family and friends and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Miller and Yevonne Pfiffner and two brothers, Wayne and Daryl Miller.
Pamela will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her wonderful and loving husband of almost 50 years, Woodrow Geisel; three daughters, Jamie Schill (Paul), Missy Geisel (Pablo) and Alisha Sankey (Brian); son, Duke Geisel (April Fountain); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Randy Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Lakeshore Community Center: 6440 Lower Bay Road in Bay St. Louis from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted at the Lakeshore Community Center on January 9, 2022 between the hours of the service. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pamela Arleane Geisel.
