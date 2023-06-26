Owen Thomas Bourgeois, 60, who lived all over the country, but always considered Bay St. Louis and Waveland his home, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Owen was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Musician, and a Jack of all trades. Love and passion were present in everything that he did. He had a heart of gold, would help anyone in need, and would put others before himself. You could often find him at the seawall fishing or at the store, where he always made sure to ask how you and your family were doing. Not out of common courtesy but because he genuinely cared. He had a warm personality that made anyone feel at home and like you were part of his family. His presence will be missed by his family and the community.
Owen was preceded in death by his father, Otto D. Bourgeois; brother, Otto D. Bourgeois, Jr.; father-in-law, Richard W. Brike; brother-in-law, Paul A. Brike; and numerous other loved-ones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years and best friend, Karen L. Bourgeois; two sons, Colin Bourgeois (Shandy) and Taylor G. Bourgeois; granddaughter, Vayda; mother, Clare Bourgeois; two brothers, Guy K. Bourgeois (Kim) of Fairhope, AL and Kirk Bourgeois (Robin) of Greensboro, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Owen T. Bourgeois will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Join us, not in sorrow, but as a celebration of his life. After the service, please join the family for a reception at 320 Victoria Street, Bay Saint Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Owen Thomas Bourgeois.
