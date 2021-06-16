A peaceful journey of life began for Oren Cyrus Parker, 85, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on September, 14, 1935 and ended when he was called for the next journey on June 4, 2021 in the care of Canon Hospice Facility, Gulfport, Mississippi.
Oren was one of three children, the only son born to the late James Parker and Irma Dorsey in New Orleans, Louisiana.
He was a lifelong member of Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Oren received his early education from Valena C. Jones School, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and later went on to earn status of Master Chef during his many years working in the food industry.
He started his work with Bobbie Ann Bakery, a noted bakery in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Oren was an adventurous man, so when the call came, he packed up and moved to Chicago, Illinois where he worked with Exclusive Restaurants for 30 years as a chef. Once more, when Oren felt the need to move again, he packed up and headed home where his love and desire to travel was met by joining the Merchant Marines as a Merchant Seaman. While in the Merchant Marines from 1990 to 2016, Oren traveled the world four times and visited many countries. It was during this adventure that he attained the distinction of Master Chef. During the times he returned home, he shared many interesting stories of the places he saw and the people he interacted with. He really kept family and friends laughing about his travels. He painted such vivid pictures of his times away from home, one could almost see, smell, and touch what he experienced. Yet, Oren never failed to bring the most captivating gifts to family and friends. And of course, he had an enthralling tale to go along with it. Thanks Unk!
In addition to his family, Oren enjoyed fishing, gardening, dancing, and cooking. He prided himself on being the best chef ever. There was nothing he could not cook or bake.
He was a kind and gentle soul who was willing to assist anyone in whatever way he could. Oren was always the life of the party always having a joke or two to tell keeping all in stitches.
Oren Cyrus was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Oren Kennedy; two sisters, Gloria Payne and Yama Fennick.
Oren leaves to cherish his memory: Grandson, Oren Lewis; daughter-in-law Gloria Kennedy; six nieces: Barbara (Martin) Elzy; Janet Johnson; Connie Lampley; Myra (Lexie) Haynes; Candace (Aritaeus) Johnson; Yolanda (Reggie) Graham; and one nephew, Luther (Michelle) Fennick. A host of great-nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember!
Services for Oren C. Parker were held Friday, June 11, 2021 at Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Gulfport, Mississippi.
