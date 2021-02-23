Our beloved mother, Ollie Mae Tenney Yarborough of Waveland, MS passed away February 19th, 2021 at the age of 91 in the comfort of her home.
She was born on a farm in Northern Mississippi with twelve siblings during the Great Depression, leading her to become a strong, independent woman of faith. She spent her entire life taking care of others. She loved sitting on the porch swing and singing joyously. She enjoyed welcoming guests for coffee and snacks at 3:00 o’clock daily. She loved visiting the Tennessee Mountains and her brother and family who owned a farm in her hometown of Goodman, MS.
She will be dearly missed by her five children, Linda T. Cagle, Joseph Earl Tenney (wife Susie), Elizabeth T. Geoffrey (husband Ricky), Gary Lewis Tenney (wife Cheryl), and Dianne T. Adams (husband Doug); grandchildren, Ginger Dastugue, Bobby Cagle (wife Carla), Ashley Cagle (husband Matt), John Tenney (wife Jane Claire), Lizzie Tenney, Sam Tenney, Will Tenney, Belle Tenney, Jolinda Reghi (husband Jim), Zach Geoffrey, Joseph Tenney (wife Chanda), Jeremy (wife Jennifer), Alyssa Thomas (wife Katie Lynn), Drew Berthold, Brayden Tenney, Sarah Jo Tenney, Douglas Adams (wife Christina), Miranda Chapman (husband Hayden), Jared Adams; and many more Great and Great Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Clyde William Burrell (late wife Gwen); and two sisters, Eudora “Betty” DeAngelo (late husband Roy), and Irene Van Winkle (late husband Ken); as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, Earl Joseph Tenney and the late love of her life Herman Leo “Pops” Yarborough; parents, James Louis and Lillie Mae Burrell; brothers, Dave Syvella Burrell (wife Catherine), James Leon Burrell (wife Hazel), James W. Burrell (wife Bet), James Edward Burrell (wife Grace), Arthur Ellis Burrell (wife Sherley); sisters, Lucille Barrett (husband Henry), Marie Jones (husband Johnny), Stella McNeal (husband Roy), Nancy Burr (husband Timmie); sisters-in-law, Thelma King (husband Jimmy) and Velma Schmitt (husband Mike).
Visitation will be at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland from 1:00- 2:30pm, following with a prayer service and short graveside service at Waveland Cemetery.
We would like to thank the staff and nurses of Southern Care Hospice for their gentle compassion. Also, the staff of Riemann’s Funeral Home for their professional and caring service to our family.
