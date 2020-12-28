A life well lived…Olander Ronald Lanaux made his transition peacefully the afternoon of December 15, 2020, comforted by the melodies of his favorite jazz tunes. Born in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on August 16, 1942, he was the eldest son born to Philomena Williams (Lanaux) and Samuel D. Garrett. Olander received his primary and secondary education at St. Rose de Lima School and Catholic Church, the first school in Bay St. Louis for African American children. In addition to receiving his formal education at St. Rose, he also fondly assisted Father Francis Theriot, SVD during liturgical services as an altar boy. After graduating from high school in 1961, Olander ventured north to North Chicago, IL to explore the “Big City.” In August, 1965 Olander enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF). During his young adult years, Olander decided that he preferred to be called Ronald, his middle name given in honor of his maternal grandfather. Because of his USAF military experience, he was chosen to serve as a National Professional Officer at the United Nations Headquarters (UN) in New York, New York. His tenure at the UN included providing security measures for international dignitaries, diplomats, world leaders and celebrities. Lanaux was very proud of his work, for which he earned multiple promotions and was selected for extensive international travel, including professional security assignments in Africa, the Middle East and an extended assignment with the Seabed Authority in Jamaica, West Indies. Ronald possessed an unmatched work ethic culminating in over 30 years of service at the United Nations and retired as Chief of Security. In July 1973, Ronald married Muriel E. Bryan. Their union lovingly produced his most cherished achievements--their three daughters--Michelle Elaine, Monique Elise and Marguerite Elisa. Most conversations with Ronald included a reference to one or all of his “girls.” When asked if he missed having a son, he was quick to retort with great pride an accomplishment of one of his girls. His love for them beamed! As fate would have it, during his retirement years, he was blessed to develop a special bond with a son adopted-in-love, Saeveyon Josiah. Ronald was a great provider for his family and cherished family time. Whether it was taking the girls to their many rehearsals and practices, going for a local ride to Manhattan, New York (“The City”) to see a Broadway play, dining at a Chinese restaurant or on a map-less road trip “down South” to visit extended family and friends, Ronald sought to give his family his very best. He is lovingly survived by his forever love, Muriel E. Lanaux, his “girls,” Michelle, Monique, and Marguerite and son-in-law Raymond Bobo; son Saeveyon; treasured grandchildren Carter Elijah and Lanaux-Ray Grace; step-mother Doris Williams and siblings Petronella Williams, Petrina Curtis (Williams) and husband McKinley, Pedro Williams, Leslie Williams, Sabrina Williams, Thyrone Williams, Merinda Davis, John Joseph Williams and cousin Geraldine Lanaux; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Philomena Williams (Lanaux), father Samuel D. Garrett, step-mother Doris Garrett, step-father John Joseph “Mose” Williams, sister Debra Jo Prescod and brothers David Samuel Garrett, Pierre Williams and Preston Williams. Thank you to all of our family and friends that prayed and supported us during his life with Lewy Body Dementia and Alzheimer’s. Each of you kept us lifted in ways we can never fully express our sincere appreciation and gratitude. We will miss his physical presence in many ways, yet hold his spirit and memories of his smile in our hearts always. Visitation was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and today, December 30, 2020 at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.