Odelia Ladner Wendling, of Pass Christian, MS passed away on September 16, 2021, at the age of 87. Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, died peacefully with her family by her side. She was known as Dee to her friends, Mom to her children, Grandma to her grandchildren, and was always generous with her love. Mrs. Wendling was preceded in death by the love of her life, Nicholas J. Wendling, her parents Xavier and Lucretia Williams Ladner; siblings, Lois Cuevas, Marie Favre, Eva Gay Cuevas, and Arthur Lee Ladner. She is survived by her daughter, Layne W. Depreo (David); stepchildren, William G. Wendling, James H. Wendling (Jerri), and Barbara W. Boyka (Terry); grandchildren, Daniette Bilnoski, Jace Bourgeois, Kim W. Rundquist. Kevin Wendling, Waverly W. Summers, Lance Wendling, Trisha B. Becque, Travis Boyka, April D. Kingston, and Anthony Depreo; great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Brynn, Cale, Gia, Brady, Dane, Kaitlyn, Nathan, Austin, Amanda, Dylan, Ethan, Brandon, Reece, Amelia, and Alivia; great-great grandchild, Andrew; siblings, Nora Ladner and Willard Ladner and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and adored. The family would like to thank her caretakers, her great niece, Sheree Warren, Denise Necaise, Dorothy Beech, and Denise Saba, RN with Encompass Health & Hospice, for their love and support. The family received friends from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home at 110 S. Necaise Ave., Bay Saint Louis, MS. Burial followed at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum at 2177 Longfellow Rd, Bay Saint Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
