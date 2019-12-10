Norma Marie Necaise Morel
Norma Marie Necaise Morel, 71, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. She was a cafeteria worker at Bay High School for 16 years. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and sister-in-law who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reno J. and Marie Azaline Carver Necaise; four brothers, Donald R. Necaise, Gerald I. Necaise Terrell Necaise and Reno Joseph Morel and sister-in-law, Cheryl Ann Necaise. She was survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael R. Morel, Sr. of Bay St. Louis; four sons, Michael R. Morel, Jr. (Melissa), Randall J. Morel (Heddi), Harry J. Morel and Kevin D. Morel (Jeneen) all of Bay St. Louis; one brother, Kenneth M. Necaise of Bay St. Louis; sister, Carolyn A. Peoples of Picayune; three sister-in-laws, Susan Necaise, Nina Necaise and Lois Necaise all of Bay St. Louis; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
