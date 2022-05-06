Norma Jean Ladner Garriga, age 93, passed away on April 30, 2022 in Waveland, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 75 years, Dudley Cornelius Garriga. Also preceding her are her parents, father, Sylvester Ladner and mother, Laura Agnes Wainwright Ladner; her sisters, Helen Ladner and Erma Ladner Pecoul; her brothers, Ervin Ladner, Chester "Bud" Ladner and Vernon LeVerl Ladner, Sr. Also preceded by her grandson, Matthew David Garriga and son-in-law James Glyn McDaniel.
She is survived by her sister, Bertha M. Ladner Homer, her four children: son Thomas R. Garriga and wife Cindi; daughter Keron S. Garriga McDaniel, son Mark D. Garriga and son Terry O. Garriga and foster son Tom Andrews and wife Trudy Andrews. Grandchildren Adam Garriga, Stephanee McDaniel, Clinton Garriga, Jennefer McDaniel Taylor, with husband Patrick, Amber Garriga, James McDaniel and W. Andrew McDaniel with great-grandchildren Kathleen "Kate" Taylor, Christian Taylor, and Keilah Taylor. She had many loving nieces and nephews, and family and friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved all of her family. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also had worked as a cosmetologist and in a candy factory.
The funeral service will be on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1911 McLaurin Street, Waveland, MS with visitation beginning at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.