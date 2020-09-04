Nora Elizabeth LaFontaine, 78, beloved wife of the late Charles “Tyel” LaFontaine, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS. Born August 7, 1942 in Bay St Louis, MS. She was the daughter of the later Elmer Sr. and Edna Thornton. She was preceded in death by her husband Tyel, parents Elmer Sr. and Edna Thornton; two grandchildren, Charlene Johnson and James Michael Baker; five brothers, Elmer Thornton Jr, George Thornton, Billy Thornton, Earl Thornton, and James Thornton; two sisters, Ethel Page and Patricia Green and son-in-law, Larry Johnson Sr. She is survived by her children, Nora Johnson of Bay St. Louis, MS, Brenda Alverez of Bay St Louis, MS, Charles “Bubba” LaFontaine of Kiln, MS, Barilyn (Glenn) Bonano of Carriere, MS, Dianner (Scott) Patterson of Wellington, Kansas, Joyce (David) Winslow of Carriere, MS, and Kermit “Ted” LaFontaine of Waveland, MS; two brothers, Bruce Thornton and David Thornton; two sisters, Delores Page and Barbara Thornton; 21 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, 2 god–daughters and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Monday, September 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
