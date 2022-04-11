Nola Kingston, a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Anthony Kingston, Sr.; her children, Nolan Anthony Kingston, Jr., Shirley Kingston Kelly, Timothy Joseph Kingston, and Kevin Lewis Kingston.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Kingston Kidd.
For Nola, her family was the most important thing in her life. She had five children, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Her favorite pastime, if not with her family and friends, was in her flower garden. Nola was also a very active lifelong member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers you may prefer to make donations to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church: 228 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, MS in Nola Kingston’s honor.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Reception will follow at Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Nola Kingston. Lastly, the Kingston family would like to give its sincere thanks to the staff at Woodland Village Nursing Center and Southern Care Hospice.
