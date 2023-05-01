Noel "Gil" Raymond Gillan, Jr. 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the home of his sister.
Gil was a native of Metairie, LA, and Accokeek, MS and settled in Pearlington, MS where he resided the past 40 plus years. He was well liked and was known in the community as a savvy and avid collector of vintage and antique goods. An artist at heart, he maintained a prolific life as an artist in his spare time from painting to pottery. Being a very spiritual man, he devoted much of his time to studying the bible and many other religious texts and he enjoyed spirited religious discussions. His passion and his peace was nature. He spent every spare moment being close to nature and much like snow white would stroll in his yard and call the animals to him and THEY WOULD COME, from deer, raccoons, turtles, even his beloved 8' Allie.
Gil was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and strong single father to his son. We share many happy memories together including our trips to the keys which were the highlight of all our lives. His liveleness will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Noel Gillan.
He is survived by his son, Noel "Tres" Gillan III (Adrian); step-daughter, Kaleigh Carter; sister, Glenda Schornick (Jack); brother, Greg Gillan; beloved family members, Swanna MacNair (Christian) and Isobel; niece, Shay Coss (Jason); great nephews, Rex and Cyrus Everett; great niece, Margot Johnson; extended Schornick family, Dmitri Schornick (Stephanie) and family, Chloe Kavanaugh (Kristen) and family and Vanessa Ward (Brad) and family and long time friend, Andora MacNair.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pearlington Community Center: 5265 MS-604 Pearlington, MS 39572.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Noel "Gil" Raymond Gillan, Jr.
