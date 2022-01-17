Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 21, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Mr. Noel Fuente, 91, of Hattiesburg, MS, (formerly of Bay St. Louis, MS).
He died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Asbury Hospice House.
Mr. Fuente was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. From 1951-1954, he was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Warren Air Force Base, and three years in England during the Korean Conflict. He was a 1959 graduate of USM and a member of the VFW in Bay St. Louis as well as the Knight's of Columbus. He was the owner of Western Auto in Bay St. Louis for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Mildred Fuente and three sisters, Annie Lee Knight, Ursula Stockstill and Helena Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Fuente of Hattiesburg, MS; two sisters, Mabel Eakes of Richardson, TX and Barbara Vandervlies of Garland, TX; one brother, Eddie Fuente (Lorice) of Madison, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.