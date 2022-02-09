Nickens, Milburn "Tommy" T. Jr.

Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven (Matthew 5:16)
A devoted and much-loved husband and father, Tommy passed away at 7:44 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Alamo, Texas.
Tommy was almost 82 years old and a native of Bullion, (Prairieville area) LA. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Thelma Broussard Nickens; daughter, Penny Walker Elkins (Tommy); grandchildren, Zachary Elkins (Natalie) and Micah Elkins (Dr. Kesler Bourgoyne); and 2 great-granddaughters, Avery and Marion Elkins.
Tommy is survived by his sister, Claire Nickens Swain and brother, Henry Valma Nickens (Judy). He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Lambert Nickens; father, Milburn T. Nickens, Sr.; sisters, Faye Nickens Cook and Joy Nickens Stephens; brother, Ronnie D’Wayne Nickens; brothers-in-law, Charles Anderson Cook, Norman Earl Stephens and Eddie Swain, Jr.; sister-in-law, Cheryl Anderson Nickens.
Tommy served in the United States Navy as a cryptographer on Commander 2nd Fleet staff carrying a NATO Top Secret Clearance. He served as a past board member of the Baton Rouge Traffic Club, the Cajun Travelers Camping Club and Cajun Clickers Computer Club.
He was a member of the Ethyl/Albemarle Management Club. His major hobbies involved RV traveling, golfing and surf fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. He enjoyed the Rio Grande area in South Texas and spent several months a year there in the latter part of life.
Tommy loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church, Port Allen, LA.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 10th, from 10 a.m. until time of religious service at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Port Allen, conducted by Rev. Gray Pearson. Entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum, Brusly, LA. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
