Nicholas Curry November 19, 1986 – April 23, 2020

Mr. Nicholas Curry, 33, was born November 19, 1986, in New Orleans, Louisiana. After a life of love and lasting memories, Nicholas departed this life, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Nicholas was a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 20 years. He was a graduate of Kankakee Illinois High School. After completing high school, Nicholas received his certification in bookkeeping. He was such an eclectic young man, having gifts and talents in a wide range of things. Nicholas received awards in horseback riding, he enjoyed bowling, baseball, fishing, playing his trumpet, and he loves playing video games. In addition to the things that Nicholas found joy in, volunteering at Gates to Success, was another pleasure of Nicholas’s. The life he lived was a good one, filled with faith and service to others, a reflections of a genuine human spirit. Nicholas has an outgoing personality; he never met a stranger. Though Nicholas’s life seems short lived, his family and friend are ever thankful for the time that they were blessed to spend with him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harriet and Albert Curry, Sr. and a aunt, Leonardine Curry. Nicholas leaves to cherish his life and memories his loving mother, Terrance Curry Bay St. Louis, Mississippi,; uncles, Carver Curry, Albert (Kathy) Curry, Jr., Cornell Curry; aunts, Perpetua Curry, Thomasceda Curry, Ancilla Allen, Manuelita Curry; cousins, other relatives and many lifelong friends. Graveside service: 10:00 AM, Saturday May 2, 2020, St. Mary’s Cemetery Bay St. Louis. ONLINE REGISTRY: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.