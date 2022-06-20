Myrtle Jeanne Oliver Moran, 91, of Waveland, MS passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Mrs. Moran had been a resident of Waveland for the past 28 years. She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church and was a member of the Krewe of Nereids for over 50 years. She loved the Krewe of Nereids and spending time with other members. Mrs. Moran loved life and having a good time, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Mrs. Moran was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Leonard Moran; mother, Annie Oliver and father, Mark Oliver; and siblings, Mark "Doc" Oliver, Jr., Ulysses Oliver, Edward Oliver, Ursula Favre, Iris Morel, and Audrey Clark.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Richardson (Michael) and Angelle Webb (Doyle); six grandchildren, Michelle Harrison, James Strong, Brian Webb (Whitney), Sheila Bunn (David), Lisa Ranatza (Gary), and Tommy Webb (Lisa); seven great-grandchildren, Nicole Harrison, Carter Harrison, Joshua Strong, Camille Webb, Payton Nelson, Deven Parker, and Kelsey Parker.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 am until 12 noon with a Prayer Service at 12 noon. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moran Family.
