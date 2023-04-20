Myrna Q. Ladner, 81, of Bay St. Louis, MS went home to Jesus on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Myrna was born to Herbert and Amelia Quarterman on February 15, 1942, in New Orleans, LA.
Myrna met her husband, Terryl Ladner in 1957 at a school dance. They married in 1960 and went on to have 4 children, Keath, Kirk, Kevin, and Kelly. Myrna and Terryl raised their sons in Bay St. Louis, MS.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Myrna also loved gardening in her beautiful yard, growing her home collectibles, and serving as a dedicated member of OLG Catholic Church. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Myrna joins her beloved spouse, Terryl and her parents, Herbert and Amelia, in Heaven. She is survived by her sons, Keath (Liz), Kirk (Krissy), Kevin (Shanell), and Kelly (Pepper), her grandchildren Heath Ladner, Ashley Andres, Alycia Watts, Kirstie Hess, Hailee Moody, Katelyn B. Ladner, Nathan Ladner, Angelina Ladner, Katelyn M. Ladner, Devin Ladner, Preston Ladner, Gavin Ladner, Mercedes Karr, Tiffany Wilson, and Jennifer Lenain, and her great grandchildren Harlen Graves, Parker Hess, Allie Andres, Aubrey Ladner, Harper Watts, Palmer Hess, Dallas Andres, Nash Moody, Meredith Watts, Fallon Ladner, Beau Stockton, Navy Moody, and Whitten Karr.
Per her wishes, a private ceremony and burial with family will be held at a later date.
Mom, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.
View and sign online tribute at bslef.com
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Myrna Q. Ladner.
