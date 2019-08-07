Muriel Madeline Scott
Funeral service will be held Sat. Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 am in St. Rose Delima Catholic Church, for Mrs. Muriel Madeline Scott age 91 of Bay St. Louis,MS., who died Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 in Diamond Head, MS. Burial in the Waveland Cemetery. A native of Bay St. Louis, MS., she retired from Bay Middle School as a Housekeeper, she was a member of St. Rose Delima Catholic Church. Survivors include 1 son Emanuel ( Twyla ) Scott of Palnetta, Fla., 1 sister Patricia Hawkins of Bay St. Louis, MS., 7 grandchildren, 9 great grand children, 8 great great grandchildren, 1 sister Rose Pittman of Gulfport, Ms., a host of nieces, nephew, relatives and friend, preceded in death by parents David and Angelina Price, brothers Clarence Price and George Price, 1 sister Louise Sullivan. Visitation will be Sat. 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in St. De Lima Catholic Church under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
