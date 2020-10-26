Mrs. Mattie Mae Cuevas Ladner, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She lived in the Dedeaux Community all her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dedeaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Vertis (J.V.) Ladner; her parents, Albert and Rachael Cuevas; her sisters, Eva Mae Necaise, Elena Head, Elsie Cuevas and Alphonsene Saucier; her brothers, Oliver, Robert, Horton, Donivan, Joe and Barney Cuevas; her granddaughter Candice Lizana; and great-grandchildren, Tristen Bennett and Kayla Dearman.
She is survived by her brother, Dorty Cuevas; her children, Jean Bennett (Johnny) and Richie Lane Ladner (Lydia); grandchildren, Jeremy Bennett (Melissa), Chad Bennett (Seandee), Shalon Fincher (Curtis), Richie Neil Ladner (Amanda), Heather Whigham (Cat) and also survived by 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dedeaux and the visitation will begin at 9:30 am until mass time. Burial will follow in Standard Sandhill Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian are handling the arrangements.
