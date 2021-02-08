Mrs. Margaret Munson Lamy, born September 3, 1951 went to her rest in eternal peace on February 2, 2021 at Slidell Oschner Memorial Hospital with her husband of 52 years, Joseph Patrick Lamy Sr, by her side. She suffered from complications of C.O.P.D. and a Broken Heart after the recent loss of her grandson, Sheldon Cantelli. Her will to be at rest with her late son Joshua Lamy Sr and Grandson consumed her. Margaret was the daughter of the late Mr & Mrs Lucien J Munson, daughter in law to the late Mrs Lucille Boykin also survived by 7 siblings and the late Mr Bernard Munson. Her greatest accomplishments in life were being a wife of 52 years, her children and family, Charmaine Bass Cantelli, Joseph "Bubby" Lamy Jr and the late Joshua Lamy Sr. Life long son in law Sidney Cantelli Jr and daughters in law Tammy Lamy and Tanya Lamy. Grandchildren, Sidney Cantelli III, of late Sheldon Cantelli and Fiancé Robin Ann Stall, Joshua Lamy Jr, Jacob Lamy, Jenna Lynn Lamy, Jaxson Lamy, Jace Lamy, Alexis Benoit, Great Grandchildren, Sidney Cantelli IV, Sebastian Cantelli & Jayden Stall. A loving Aunt and Cousin to countless Nieces and Nephews. A Wife and Mom, a strong determined woman, to say we love and miss her greatly is highly understated. Rest In Peace with our Savior In Heaven with Jesus and your loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be hosted; Blanc & Brick Venue, 2144 1st Street, Slidell, La 70458; Saturday ~ February 13, 2021 ~ 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
