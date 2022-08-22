Mrs. Josephine Handy was born July 21, 1953, to the late Odeal Morris and Lee E. Morris Sr. She departed this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Nashville, TN.
Josephine graduated from Bay High School in Bay St. Louis, MS in 1971. She was an employee at Carlisle Industry and Walmart but the most important job she carried was being a wonderful mother and a loving wife to the late Eulice Handy married on October 7, 1972. Together they raised a handsome son, Eulice Handy.
She enjoyed serving as Stewardess and prayer team member and worshiping at her church home Kairos Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church (AMEC) over 15 years, traveling with her son, spending time with her siblings and family.
Josephine is survived by her son, Eulice Handy, four brothers William Singleton, Clarence Singleton Harris, Dr. Lee E. Morris Jr. (Diane Morris) and Kenneth Morris, four sisters Clara Mae Barbour (Dr. Johnny Barbour), Rita Singleton, Charlotte Morris and Brenda Harrison.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Odeal Morris and Lee E. Morris Sr., siblings, Lonzo Summers and Mary Lee Morris Malone. She leaves fond memories with a host of nieces, nephews and one God-child whom she cherished as well as family and best friend Carlene Douglas.
Little Zion Baptist Church
510 S. Central Ave., Waveland, MS 39576
Saturday, August 27, 2022
Visitation 10:00AM; Service 11:00AM
Repast following service MLK park Herlihy St., Waveland MS
~ Arrangements Entrusted To ~
Baylous Funeral Home
300 N Blanks Avenue - Picayune, MS 39466
(601) 798-3371
Order of Service:
Musical Prelude
Processional: Ministers and Family
Selection: Choir
Prayer: Dr. Johnny Barbour
Scriptures of Comfort: Rev. Rodrick Washington; Old Testament and New Testament
Poem Selection: Ms. Ann Herrington
Tribute song
Expressions (Limit 2 minutes please)
Obituary Reading & Acknowledgement of Cards: Ms. Ethel Harrington
Selection: Ms. Ann Herrington
Eulogy: Rev. Garrett Copeland
Recessional
Funeral Directors in Charge
