Mrs. Geraldine Marie Besse, age 76, of Waveland, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Mrs. Besse was born in New Orleans, LA on Sept 20, 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Besse Sr.; and her parents, Isabella Besse and Joseph Katz. She is survived by her children Edward Besse Jr. and Brad Besse; daughters-in-law, Amanda Besse and Jensa Besse; grandchildren, Edward Besse III and Graysen Besse Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
