Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11:30 am., at Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church 248 Sycamore Street, Bay St. Louis, MS., visitation from 10:30 am., until 11:30 am., for Mr. Willie C. Acker age 80 of Bay St. Louis. MS. Officiating by Pastor Ella Holmes-Hines, eulogy by Elder Bobby McGill.
Mr. Willie C. Acker was born September 6, 1941, in Gainesville, MS. to the late Mr. & Mrs. Nathaniel and Eretta Acker. He was transitioned on Friday, February 18, 2022. Willie C. accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church in Pearlington, MS. He was a faithful member of Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church, and a member of Valena C. Jones Gospel Choir, and the United Methodist Men under the leadership of Pastor Ella Holmes-Hines. Willie C. attended Alcorn State University in Alcorn MS., where he received his master's degree in education. He taught at Pass Christian, Harrison Central and Hattiesburg School Systems until he retired in 2006. He served on the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Bay St. Louis for several years. He was a member of the 100 Men's Hall Association. He was a Master Masson of the Robert Lee Jones Lodge AFAM, and Grand Lodge of Mississippi where he served as Senior Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Mr. & Mrs. Nathaniel and Eretta Acker, sisters; Mildred Ackers Clark, Beatrice Acker Lee, Louise Acker Jackson, Vanessa Acker Haynes and Dorzal Acker, brothers; C.W. Acker, Nathan Acker and Robert (Howard) Acker.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 57 years, Eartha Dorsey Acker,4 daughters; Deidra Acker Smith, Darlene Acker Pace, Desare'e Acker and Dionne Wilson, 1 son Maurice Turner, 16 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Hildred Acker, and Larry Acker (Sylvia), 5 sisters; Brenda Acker Thomas, Joyce Acker Stubbs, Carol Acker Johns (Charlie). Yvonne Acker Rhodes (Leroy), and Jeanette Acker Lewis (Jack), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Burial in New Hope Baptist Cemetery, Pearlington, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
