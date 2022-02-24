Mr. Robert (Pops) Vontoure, son of Willie and Altra Mae Vontoure (Saucier) was born February 19, 1945, in Bay Saint Louis Mississippi, and died on February 4, 2022.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife Mary Holmes Vontoure; father, Willie Vontoure; mother, Altra Mae Saucier; and brother, William Vontoure.
His life will forever be cherished by his partner, Alice. Mr. Vontoure leaves to carry on his legacy three daughters, June Vontoure, Jevette Vontoure, and Deidra Peters (Rhett), and one son, Robert (Paco) Vontoure (Shulounda). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Errol Vontoure, Domonique Jones, Demetrius Jones, Bruce Jones, Christian Reynoso-Vontoure, Rhett J. Peters, Jordan Vontoure, Tyson Peters, and Hayla Vontoure, and nine great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.