Mr. Lawrence “Larry/LT” Stephen Tallman, Sr. received his eternal peace Tuesday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Bay St. Louis, MS. He was born to the late parents of Hoyt Tallman and Mary (Pullman) Tallman. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of The Vietnam War, a tugboat captain and professional poker player. He is preceded in death by his parents, his late wife, Saundra (Crockett) Tallman and three brothers, Tiny Bosarge, Johnny Bosarge and Mikey Tallman. Mr. Tallman is survived by his wife, Kimberly Tallman; sons, Steve and Darryl Tallman; sister, Janet Tallman and brother, Phillip Bennett. A Memorial Service will be held at The White Kitchen Preserve, located in Slidell, LA, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Tallman family in their time of need, asking everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days."
