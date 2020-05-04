Mr. George W. Day, age 85, passed from this life, surrounded by his loving wife, Irma Sones Day and other family members, at his home in Bayou La Croix on Friday, May 1st 2020. George was born February 19th , 1935 at his grandmother’s home on Market Street in Waveland, Mississippi. George, adoringly known to many as “Georgie, Slick, Bubba, Uncle Bubba, Uncle George, Daddy and Papa,” was a lifelong resident and community member of Hancock County. He attended Gulfview Elementary, Waveland Elementary, Bay High School, Pearl River Community College and Delgado College, where he completed his studies and earned a Drafting Degree. He spent many of his early childhood days galivanting throughout Hancock County with cousins and playing front porch music with lifelong friends. He was the oldest of seven children and absolutely adored his family, especially his grandmother Marie, mother Marie Evelyn and father who raised him, Chris Ladner. A self-taught and gifted bass player, George played for many years in the band, The Dixie Revelers, at the South Louisiana Hayride and many other venues. He loved sharing and reminiscing about the days that he played and shared the stage with several of the Grand Ole Opry country music legends. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in several areas in Europe. He was a 32 nd degree Mason and a member of the Bay St. Louis Masonic Lodge #429, a member of the Scottish Rights lodge, as well as a member of the Joppa Temple Shriners in Biloxi, Mississippi. On May 23rd , 1964, George married Irma Sones and together they have welcomed into their family two daughters, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He worked for several years at Tennessee Gas Company before opening up his family-owned feed and pet store, Day’s Frontier. Although George had many talents and enjoyed numerous passions in life such as working at the farm with his goats, driving freight trucks, building and welding his own equipment, cooking and trying new recipes, nothing compared to his love for family and music. He was a loving and ever-present husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was overly giving of his ‘’I love you’s’’ and placing his family above all else. George is preceded in death by his gracious mother, Marie Evelyn Bourgeois, his loving dad, Christopher Ladner and father, George Washington Day. Among those to cherish and keep his memories are his beloved wife of 55 years, Irma Sones Day; two daughters Lisa (Kevin) Carlisle, of Diamondhead, Miss. and Lora (Armand) Serpas of Kiln, Miss.; six grandchildren Morgan Necaise, Conner Saucier, Collyn Shiyou, Trever Serpas, Tanner Serpas and Eric Carlisle; two great granddaughters, Mckinlee and Brynlee; siblings include Laura Ladner of Waveland, Miss., Carlos (Carol) Ladner of Bay Saint Louis, Miss., Marline (Bobby) Knesel of Kiln, Miss., Marie Green of Bay Saint Louis, Miss., Alice Ray of Lakeshore, Miss., Tommy (Trish) Ladner of Lakeshore, Miss., along with many relatives and friends. Due to the global pandemic, the family of George Day had a private graveside service on Monday, May 4th , 2020 at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. The Day family would like to give a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice, and all nurses and doctors that cared for George during his final days. We are forever grateful for the love and compassion that George exemplified daily through his storytelling, life events, and memories, in which we will all hold near and dear to our hearts. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.