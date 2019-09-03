Minnie L. Butler
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 am., visitation from 10 am until 11 am., in Little Zion Baptist Church for Minnie L. Butler age 87 of New Orleans, LA., who died Friday Aug. 30, 2019 in New Orleans, LA.
A native of Waveland, MS, she worked for Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Dr. and Mrs. Roy Ingraffia from 1965 until her health failed, helping raise the Ingraffia’s five children. She is survived by son Kevin Butler of San Antonia TX and Cynthia Coleman and a great niece and care giver, D'Juan Bradford of New Orleans, LA., her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was a grandmother to all her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Butler, parents Adam and Lillian Harris, siblings, Adam Harris Jr., Lillian Anderson, O'deal Morris, John Harris, Anna Williams, Sedonia Lemay, Joyce Mercer.
Burial will be in the Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
