Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 am., in Mount Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Waveland, MS., for Milton Thomas age 66 of Waveland, MS., who died August, 8, 2020 in the Biloxi Veteran Hospital. Rev. Leo Hawkins will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Veteran Cemetery at a later day. A native of Waveland, MS. He was retired from L.M. Railroad Company in Houston TX . He was a member of Mount Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He serve in the U.S. Army. Survivors include: 1 brother, Archie Thomas of Waveland, MS., 2 sisters Melisher Thomas (Eugene) of Biloxi, MS., Mary Thomas of Waveland, MS., a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews , relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother, Betty Thomas, 1 brother, Scolly Thomas. Walk through viewing from 10am., until 11am., at Mount Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement
