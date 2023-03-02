Milton Joseph Cuevas, a Bay St. Louis native, passed away Saturday February 25th at his home in Washington Township, NJ with family members at his side for a peaceful death. He was 88.
Cuevas is survived by two children, Margaret Cuevas Ferraro of Kinnelon, NJ and Milton Cuevas II of Noblesville, IN. He is also survived by his son-in-law Sal Ferraro of Kinnelon and daughter-in-law Jennifer Wenger Cuevas of Noblesville, five grandchildren, Jacob , Olivia and Joseph Ferraro, and Maxwell and Jackson Cuevas.
Born November 12, 1934, Milton was the second of seven children of Monroe F. Cuevas, Sr. and Margaret Oakley-Fayard Cuevas, both deceased. Also deceased are three siblings Lloyd A. Cuevas, Donald A. Cuevas and Monroe F. Cuevas Jr.
Surviving siblings are Rosemarie Cuevas Schaap of Bay Saint Louis, Irvin T. Cuevas, Seal Beach, CA, and Vincent J.(Sharon) Cuevas of Madison, MS. In addition, there are numerous nieces and nephews
Milton was born in 1934 in New Orleans, LA, spending early years in Lake Catherine, LA, where his father and mother operated a
fishing camp in Louisiana marshland east of New Orleans; then Waveland, MS, when his father first signed on with the Louisville & Nashville Railroad ( known as the L&N) in 1939; shortly thereafter the family moved to Bay Saint Louis, MS, where He graduated from St. Stanislaus College/High School in 1952.
For a short time after high school graduation, Milton was hired as a clerk at Texaco Oil Company’s New Orleans’ office, commuting to and from work onboard the L&N.
But then in 1954, Milton’s adventurous streak led him to enlist in the United States Army. Following Basic Training at Camp Gordon, GA, the allure and challenge of being an Army paratrooper prevailed. One of his proudest moments was completing “jump school” at Fort Benning, GA and embarking on a successful military career, taking him to several Army bases in the U.S. and Germany and Japan. He received an Honorable Discharge, after earning the prestigious Parachutist Badge, and the National Defense and Good Conduct Medals..
With military service complete in 1957, Milton entered his college education path, enrolling at Pearl River Junior College for two years, then the University of Mississippi/Ole Miss, for two years. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and a dormitory manager. He received his University degree in 1961 with a Bachelor of Business Administration/Marketing & Sales Management.
Back at Texaco for a short while, which had provided summer employment for his four years in college, Milton responded to a newspaper ad, and quickly found his way into the magazine publishing field, first with Curtis Publishing Company, famous with the Saturday Evening Post, Time, and Ladies Home Journal. He steadily advanced through various marketing and sales levels until he earned presidency of one firm, all the while, mentoring untold numbers of others following in his footsteps. On retirement, he continued as a magazine consultant for many years.
Ironically perhaps, Milton had been exposed to circulation as a teenage newspaper carrier back in the 1940’s and early 50’s for the Gulfport-Biloxi Daily Herald, so it might be said, he went full circle professionally.
A funeral Mass will be held in the Spring at Our Lady Of The Gulf Catholic Church in Bay Saint Louis, with burial with military honors in the Cuevas family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it was Milton’s wish that contributions be made to St. Stanislaus College.
