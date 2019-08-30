Mildred "Nan" Helen Webber
Mildred "Nan" Helen Webber, 76, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Nan exuded a passion for gardening, playing bingo & poker keno! Her joyous spirit was so often accompanied by love and excitement in decorating for the many holidays throughout the year! Special occasion or a just a day in the life, Nan had a love for capturing photos of her family to cherish as keepsakes for all the years to come. Through her final years with us, shopping trips to Wal Mart with her most precious Raygen became routine, and her eagerness to share “Nan’s Love” with Reid and Delta was absolutely transparent. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Raegan Necaise; parents, Albert Morales, Sr. and Elvera Madere Morales; brother, Albert Morales and three sisters, Joyce Landry, Mary Parker and Alice Wahl. She is survived by her son, Thomas Webber (Nancy) of N.C.; daughter, Kim Necaise (Raymond) of Bay St. Louis; sister, Diana Pritehard of TN; sister-in-law, Peaches Morales of FL; five grandchildren, Heather (Trent), Emily (Cody), Marlee, Kamby and Marti; six great-grandchildren, Raygen, Reid, Delta, Maddie, Liam and Sadie and numerous nieces and nephews. On behalf of Nan, the family would like to offer our most genuine thanks to Patsy Williams, Mandy & Cassie Williams and the patient care staff with Canon Hospice for providing their time, love, and such gracious care in “Nan’s” final days with us. Our appreciation for each of you is immeasurable. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Reception to follow at Kim & Raymond's: 7065 Magnolia Street, Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.