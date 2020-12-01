Mike Lee “Match Stem” McDowell
Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me. – St. John 14:1
Graveside services for Mike Lee McDowell, 67, of Catahoula community will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12 Noon at Catahoula Cemetery. A visitation will be held from one hour prior to service. Pastor Kevin R. Hart will officiate at the service.
Mike Lee “Match Stem” McDowell was born February 22, 1953 in Lucedale, MS to the late Mr. & Mrs. Selven Lee, Sr. and Vera Mae McDowell.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Selven Lee, Sr. and Vera Mae McDowell, one son, Christopher Goff; one sister, Patsy Ruth McDowell; six brothers, Mitch Moffett, Billy M. McDowell, Robert “Richard” McDowell, Jeremiah McDowell, Bobby McDowell, Selven “Randy” Lee McDowell, Jr.
Mike ‘Match Stem’ leaves to cherish his loving memories: His wife, Rose Marie McDowell, his children, Charlotte (Terrance) Hess of Catahoula, MS, Kisha (Terron) Jones, of Jackson, MS, Shree (Alyfa) Roberts, of Wiggins, MS Maurressa Wells, of Pascagoula, MS, Sharlotte (Billy) Tucker, of Carriere, MS Adrian Boone , of Tampa, FL, Daron Boone, of Kansas City, MO, Terrrance Goff, of Catahoula, MS; three brothers, Jimmy Earl McDowell, of Lucedale, MS and Gary McDowell, of Bay St. Louis, MS Darrell (Rita) Lawrence, of Lucedale, MS; three sisters, Brenda Saucier, of Bay St. Louis, MS, Stella McDowell, of Lucedale, Serenity McDowell, of Lucedale, MS; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.
