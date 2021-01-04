Michael Van Sevin 65, a resident of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at his sisters home the morning of December 30, 2020, with his beloved family by his side. Michael was a native of St. Bernard Parish in Louisiana. He was retired from Hollywood Casino where he worked for over 15 years. He is preceded in death by his late wife Ava Carco Sevin, his parents Louis Anthony Sevin Sr. and Shirley Lailhengue Sevin. Three brothers Louis Anthony Sevin Jr., Robert Joseph Sevin Sr. and Frankie Thomas Sevin. One Brother in law Paul Latapie Jr. He survived by his sisters Betty Sevin Latapie, Marie Sevin Couture (Bozo) and Camelia Sevin Rogers (Larry). Two sister in laws Diana Kritzman Sevin and Carrol Rogers Sevin. Many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. The Sevin family invites you to attend the visitation at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, 110 Necaise Avenue Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 10:30am-12 followed by a mass ceremony. Interment will follow at Lakeshore Cemetery. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
