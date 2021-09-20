Michael Stephen Blaize age 71, died at 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport. Michael Stephen Blaize born September 22,1949, to Osmond Alphonse Blaize Sr, and Vera Cecile Banderet Blaize in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He graduated from St Stanislaus and University of Southern Miss with a degree in Park and Registration Management and later he became a massage therapist. He retired from Island View Casino Resort. He won numerous awards on the state, national and world levels for powerlifting. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and all the outdoors. He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, and grandparents Elsie Perre’ Banderet and Louis Banderet. His father side, Raphel Stephen Blaize and Aline Necaise Blaize. Survived by, his daughter Diann Challa Stiglet; son, Eric Daniel Blaize (Ashley); grandchildren, Bethany, Christopher, Braleigh, Mathew and Danyel; sisters, Patricia Mahaffey and Cheryl Gascon; brother, Ossie (Debbie) and friend Robert Hansen. The family would like to thank his doctor, Dr. Pamela Tuli and the wonderful emergency staff and Memorial Hospital of Gulfport for the incredible care given to Michael. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a prayer service at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.