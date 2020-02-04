“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes …” Rev. 21:4
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Church of the Living God Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Roderick Washington will officiate at the service. Rev. Joel Wallace is the Pastor.
Michael Simpkins, Sr., 64, of Waveland, MS, was born March 2, 1955, to the late Ethel Bell Simpkins Harrington and Roland Simpkins.
He was baptized and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. Later, He joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Dr. Lee E. Morris, Sr. He has remained a faithful member, currently serving under the leadership of Pastor Roderick Washington. Michael served faithfully as the Maintenance Man of the church, ensuring that the lawn was cut in a timely manner and making any needed repairs. He was a graduate of Bay High School and Pearl River Community College where he received his Certification in Welding.
Michael was employed for Gulf Coast Pre-Stress for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, working outdoors, grilling, race tracking, sitting around the campfire, and spending time with his grandchildren, family, friends, and helping others.
Michael Simpkins, Sr. ended this life peacefully on January 31, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parent.
Mike leaves to cherish his loving memories: his devoted wife of 37 plus years, Cynthia Simpkins; two children, Michael, Jr. (Amber), of D’Iberville, Jeremy, of Waveland; three sisters, Elizabeth, of Waveland, Deneen Terry, and Ann Simpkins, of St. Paul, MN; one brother, James Simpkins, of Waveland; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Dominic, Amiyah, Elezia, Kylie, Xavier, and Arianna; four Godchildren, Mercier, Crystal Singleton, Tiffany Brown, and Jaal Mercier; three sisters-in-law, Linda Williams, Angela Daniels, and Robin McCants, all of Pensacola, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends..
Visitation will be from 10-11am. Interment will be in the Waveland Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS
