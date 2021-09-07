Michael Paul (Reed) Carter began this earthly journey June 27, 1957, in Bay St. Louis, the second oldest child of Odile Reed Todd. Michael was a faithful parishioner of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church.
Michael graduated from Bay Senior High School in 1978. While in high school, he served as football and basketball manager. During the summer months, Michael served as manager for Big Red Machine Men’s Softball Team.
After high school, Michael attended Dillard University in New Orleans. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Science-Physical Education in 1983.
Michael dedicated his life to serving others. He served as a special education teacher for North Bay Elementary. He held various service roles with NASA-Bradley and Watts Jacob, BMW, and Madison Companies. He also was a dedicated service employee for Port Bienville and Harrah’s Casino-New Orleans.
Michael was outgoing and loved talking to people. He enjoyed running in marathons, watching and cheering his favorite sports team, the New Orleans Saints. Also, Michael enjoyed watching and cheering for his great nephew CJ Todd at this T-ball, football and baseball games.
Michael departed his earthly home Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother Odile Reed Todd, stepfather Lee Curtis Todd, his brother William “Boo” Carter, and grandparents James and Elsie Reed.
He leaves to cherish his memories: three brothers Carl Carter, of Bay St. Louis, MS, Walter Reed, of Biloxi, MS, and Ronald Carter, also of Bay St. Louis; three sisters, Cynthia (Leon) Magee, of Bay St. Louis, Lori (Steven) Vereen, of Missouri City, TX, and Dorothy Todd, of Bay St. Louis; two uncles Nolan (Philomena) Reed, of New Port News, VA, and Edmond (Melissa) Reed, of Orange, NJ; longtime friend, Teddy Haynes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church at 301 S Necaise Street in Bay St. Louis on Saturday, September 11. Visitation will be from 9-10 am. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 am officiated by Rev. Alfred Ayem-SVD.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. A repast will be held at the Holy Spirit Center at the church. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Face masks are required.
