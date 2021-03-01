Michael "Mike" Hines

Michael Hines, 70, died peacefully February 20, 2021 at his home in Palm Coast, Florida. He is survived by His beloved wife, Teri Borne-Hines. Mr. & Mrs. Hines were married for 21 years. He is also survived by his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Bridgotte, Roger & Devin Ybarra; His son, Jamie Hines; His stepdaughter, Kristin Wilkinson; His sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Bill Alt; His brother and sister-in-law, Mark & Wendy Hines and a host of extended family and friends.
Mr. Hines is a veteran of The Vietnam War. He served his country and his community with dignity and pride in the United States Marine Corps from 1968-1980 and Hancock County Sheriff’s Department from 1998-2014. He served in the military as a Helicopter Structures Mechanic Specialist. Mike received many decorations such as, Rifle Expert Badge, Pistol Expert Badge, Naval Aircrew Insignia, Naval Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. Captain Hines served the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for many years as Commander of the Reserve Division, Instructor of the Reserve Deputy Academy, Assistant Commander of Special Operations, and Leader of the blue S.W.A.T. team. He was a valuable member of the Marine Patrol Division and Dive Recovery team. Mr. Hines volunteered at the Flagler County Gun and Archery Club as NRA Safety Officer.
A Celebration on Life will be held on March 4, 2021 at McLeod Park, 8100 Texas Flat Rd., Kiln, MS 39556. 4 p.m. for immediate family and 4:30 p.m. for family and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.