Michael "Mike" Healy, 62 of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Mike was originally from Alcester Warwickshire, United Kingdom, where he graduated from high school and served his country. After serving Mike pursued a career in the Casino Industry, which brought him to the Bahama Islands and then to the United States. The Casino Industry led Mike to various destinations including the Biloxi Bell, Casino Magic as the General Manager, Silver Slipper as the Shift Manager, Harrah's in New Orleans and his recent position was at the Scarlet Pearl as a Table Games Supervisor. Mike will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was survived by his wife, Nida Yangco Healy; daughter, Allison Healy; granddaughter, Victoria Tapper; step children, Jay and Samantha Neubauer; sister, Susan Theresa Healy (Ron Betterridge); niece, Amanda Jan Ward (Robin); great nephew, Andrew Ward; great niece, Millie Mae Ward and family friend Greg Firly (Jennifer). Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
