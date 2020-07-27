Michael "Mickey" Fayard, Sr., 79 passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Mr. Fayard was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS. He worked as an Engine Room Mechanic Offshore, and he retired from Fansteel in Gulfport as a machinist. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Fayard Jr; parents, Edward Fayard and Marie Elizabeth Byais Fayard; two brothers, Anatole "Huey" Fayard, and Van Meter "Buddy" Fayard; four sisters, Geraldine (Clarence) Hebert, Barbara (Irvin) Kingston, Molly (Lester) Covey, and Doris (Alvin) Kingston. Mr. Fayard's survivors include his wife of 57 years Florence Jeanette Santinelli Fayard; daughter, Charlotte Fayard Distefano (John); granddaughter, Erica Distefano Wheeler (Thomas Jr.); and his five great-grandchildren Addyson Holland, Sawyer Wheeler, Grayson Wheeler, Presley Wheeler and Thomas Wheeler III. The family would like to thank Ruleville Nursing and Rehab for his care. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association: 207 W Jackson St #1, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or the Parkinson's Foundation: 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
