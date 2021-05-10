Michael K. Kopke

Michael passed away unexpectedly last week. He was 79. Michael was a native Michigander who found his way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was a graduate of Western Michigan University. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Michael was married to his best friend Jennifer for 56 years. Michael’s family included his brother Steven (Athena), daughters Kyle (Jay) and Kyrstn (Christopher), and Norwegian son Thomas Kihlman (Kjesti). He was Poppy to Madyson and fur dad to Gabriella Sue.
Michael never met a stranger. He could shuck oysters with the best of them. Michael loved dirty martinis, pear martinis, and oysters. He was an avid college basketball fan. He enjoyed volunteering and local politics. Michael was a member of Waveland Planning & Zoning, the Hancock County Tourism Board, and former founding board member of the Ground Zero Museum-Denzel Carousel Project. In 2013, Michael was a recipient of the Hancock Chamber Outstanding Citizen Award. As a member of the Krewe of Endymion, Michael enjoyed riding and participating in New Orleans Mardi Gras. Michael was a member of Bay Waveland Yacht Club (BWYC), former BWYC Harbor Master, and member of the Board of Directors. As a veteran, Michael was a member of the Marine Corp League and American Legion. He loved Michigan lake sailing and boating in the Mississippi Sound; a day at Cat Island was a day well spent.
As a singer, Michael had opportunities to participate in several choral organizations. He toured Europe post high school graduation in the Michigan Chorale. More recently, Michael was a member of The University of Michigan Choral Union, The Jefferson Chorale, and The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans.
Michael had long and successful business careers in Elkhart, IN and New Orleans, LA.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Friends of the Hancock County (MS) Animal Shelter or CASA of Hancock County (MS).
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
