Michael Joseph Maillho, Sr.
Michael Joseph Maillho, Sr., age 62, crossed over to his eternal home on Friday, August 30th, 2019.
Michael is the son of Mathilda Vignes Maillho and Milton Paul Maillho Sr. (Deceased).
He was preceded in death by his father Milton Paul Maillho Sr. And his brother Milton Paul Maillho Jr.
Survivors include, his mother Mathilda Vignes Maillho, Michael Joseph Maillho Jr. son, Vivian Rose Maillho and Amelia Brush, granddaughters. Elizabeth Maillho Buoch (Rainy) sister. He was a proud uncle of Amanda, Chris, Kelly and Matt and all of his great nieces and nephews.
Michael joined the United States Marine Corp and served for two years. At a young age, he and his brother Milton Jr. (deceased) learned to rig a fishing pole and loved fishing. Later deer hunting took over and it became a winter event for Michael, his son and his friends. Its Michaels pride and joy to have his beloved son Michael Jr. take over with the nearly completed deer camp built by them and friends.
Michael was a loveable person who enjoyed hosting crawfish boils and family parties. Michael in his early work career worked for Lou-Con, United Scaffolding and was a part of Local 60 union.
He proudly worked the last 10 years of his life at Boh Brothers. We send our sincere appreciation to family and friends for the prayers, love and support given to us during this time of Michael's illness. A special Thank You to Mr. Robert Boh, Mr. Steven Boh and his Safety Manager Heather Grytza and all of his Boh Brothers family that he worked with at Florida Ave., and many other projects. May God's blessing be with all.
There will be an evening visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Friday, September 6, 2019 in J. Garic Schoen chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am and continue Mass time. Interment will follow in Garden of Memory Memorial Park, Bay St. Louis, MS.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.