Michael Joseph Gilmore, Sr. of Bay Saint Louis, MS passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the age of 67.
Michael was born in Biloxi MS on December 30, 1955 to Roy and Emily Gilmore of Biloxi, MS. He was a devout Catholic who faithfully attended mass. Known for his warm and welcoming nature, Michael never met a stranger and was a kind and loving man to everyone he encountered. He grew up in Biloxi and moved to Bay St. Louis where he resided for the last 39 years. He loved his children, grandchildren and family immensely. Michael worked at Winn Dixie in store Management for 26 years and transitioned to Dak America formerly known as Wellman at the Pearl River Plant where he continued to work for the last 25 years. Michael was a diligent worker and when he wasn’t working, spent most of his time with his family and friends. Michael lived his life by example showing a caring, compassionate and loving nature toward others. He always told people that he loved them and was always available when people needed him without expecting anything in return.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Emily Gilmore and brother-in-laws, Wayne Rodolfich and Louis Smith. His surviving legacy lives within his four children, Tabetha Lynn Camagong, (Michael ), Michael Joseph Gilmore, Jr. (Hannah), Christopher Michael-Thomas Gilmore (Aco), and Sara Suzanne Taylor (Michael), His seven grandchildren, Gannon Aubrey Chipley, Haley Samantha Camagong, Gillian Belle Chipley, Piper-Grace Taylor, Ligaya Arielle Camagong, Penelope Faith Taylor, and Joseph Saengphet Gilmore.
Other Survivors include his beloved brothers Roy Gilmore (Debbie), David Gilmore (Tamatha) and sisters, Charlotte Smith and Susan O’Neal (Bill). Also included are many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 at OLG Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 8:30 until 9:15 with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 9:30. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi MS.
